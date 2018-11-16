Two people arrested for allegedly giving escaped inmate ride from Sulphur to DeRidder

Two people arrested for allegedly giving escaped inmate ride from Sulphur to DeRidder
2 arrested in Sulphur
By Sophia Landry | November 15, 2018 at 6:53 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 6:53 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur Police have arrested two people for reportedly giving an escaped inmate a ride to DeRidder.

Carson Knippers, 49, of Sulphur, and Paula Lejeune, 46, of Vinton, were arrested on one count each of accessory after the fact.

Sulphur authorities say they gave Michael Moss a ride to a DeRidder residence.

Moss allegedly escaped the Sulphur jail on Nov. 6. He was originally being held on a warrant for aggravated assault out of Ascension Parish.

Moss was later apprehended by DeRidder Police.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.