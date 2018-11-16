Two arrested, one hospitalized after fight at Barbe High

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A fight between two people in a local high school leaves one teen in the hospital after being brutally beaten by multiple boys.
The morning of September 17th started out normal for 15-year-old Terrlyn Geyen until a fight between her and a 16-year-old boy broke out in the common area at Barbe High School.
“Me and him was going at it and I guess cause I was getting the best of him, his brother came and hit me in a headlock," Geyen said. "And he started punching me and they pulled my hair.”
When the boys left, Geyen walked to another block of the school before losing consciousness.
She was left bloody in the hallway where a janitor found her.
“I remember waking up in the ambulance,” Geyen said.
Yolonda Geyen, Terrlyn’s mom, said she received a call that morning after the incident saying she needed to get to the school.
“As a parent just to see what she went through and no one there to stop it or help her," Geyen said.
18-year-old Lavonta Bigelow and a juvenile were arrested by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and charged with second degree battery.
Sheriff Tony Mancuso says the teens are pointing fingers at each other as to who started the altercation
“She had to have medical attention," Sheriff Mancuso said. "Regardless of who started the fight there is a point where you inflict harm on someone and it’s a whole other issue.”
Police believe Bigelow and the juvenile were the aggressors and the other two boys in the video were pulling them apart.
However, the investigation is ongoing.
“There could be a couple more arrests,” Sheriff Mancuso said.
Geyen says shes still recovering from the incident.
“I was just looking at myself in the mirror and I was like why did this have to happen to me,” Geyen said.
Bigelow pleaded guilty earlier this month to a lesser charge of simple battery.
He was sentenced to 15 days behind bars but was given credit for time served after being in jail for almost two months.
The case is now with the district attorney.
Calcasieu Parish School Board representative, Holly Holland said, “We are aware of this incident and have conducted a full investigation. Although this particular video does not convey the entire story, we cannot provide further comment due to pending litigation.”
