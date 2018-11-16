TDL Second Round: LCCP hosts Northwest in Game of the Week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles College Prep hosts its first-ever second round playoff game when Northwest rolls into town tonight.
The sixth-seeded Trailblazers are 10-1 and have won fourth straight, while the 11th-seeded Raiders are 8-3 and have won two straight.
While College Prep is looking for its first trip to the quarterfinals, Northwest has been to the quarters the past three years.
SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS
Class 4A
· (11) Assumption at (6) Leesville
Division II
· (9) St. Louis at (1) University Lab
Class 3A
· (1) Iota at (18) Baker
· (11) Northwest at (6) Lake Charles College Prep
Class 2A
· (12) Mansfield at (5) Welsh
· (4) Rosepine at (20) DeQuincy
· (7) Kinder at (23) Franklin Parish
Class 1A
· (9) Jonesboro-Hodge at (8) Oberlin
· (11) Montgomery at (6) Basile
· (19) Merryville at (3) Kentwood
