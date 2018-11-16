Sports Person of the Week - Gracie Young

JOHNSON BAYOU, LA (KPLC) -
The Johnson Bayou Lady Rebels victory over Calvin High School didn’t come easy.
“We didn’t realize at first that one of our players had fouled out, when she started walking towards me I was like what are you doing? She was like, I fouled out and I was like oh no, there’s only four of us", Head coach Amber Trahan said.
“We knew it’d be tough but I just came close with my teammates and I told them that we had to pick it up”, Johnson Bayou guard Gracie Young said.
Gracie Young came to the Lady Rebels rescue, and she did so in record setting fashion. Young scored a school-record 58 points while playing a majority of the game with just 3 teammates.
“I didn’t expect to go out there and score that many points, I just went out there with the same mentality that I do every game. We just kept our head up the whole time and we believed in ourselves, and I believed in my teammates”, Young said.
“Gracie got out there and she led the girls and I had confidence that she was going to be able to do it and the other girls just followed in her footsteps”, said Trahan.
With the rest of the season ahead, there’s no doubt Gracie could etch her name in the record books again.
She’s got the potential. There’s not a doubt in my mind that she’s going to go off and do great things.”, Trahan added.
“I’m going to try. I’m definitely going to try to beat my record", said Young.
