Pearl Cole explains the impact of Pack the Tent event

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Today's cold weather did not stop Lake Charles from helping those in need, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. the community came together to Pack the Tent at Abraham's Tent.
"From the time we arrived here this morning, to this present time right now, things are still coming in," director of Abraham’s Tent Pearl Cole said.
She says working to feed the community everyday can be difficult.
“We will say a simple meal such as rice and red beans and sausage, that would still cost you a great deal to put out for 300 people,” Cole said.
300 people walk through the door every weekday, so for the Pack the Tent event, donations make things easier.
“It has really been awesome, there hasn’t been anything on that list that we asked for that we haven’t received,” Cole said.
13-year old Zach Sarro sent out letters to 52 of his neighbors and brought donations to Abraham’s Tent.
"I kinda thought there wasn’t gonna be that many, and then we were just driving buy and there were so many,” Sarro said. “I was just felt happy and good about myself."
2017′s Pack the Tent raised enough paper good and vegetables to last the entire 2018 year. This year’s donation surpassed last year’s, and Ms. Pearl says she expected it.
“Our community is awesome, as always, when you ask, they respond,” Cole said.
For those benefiting from the donations.
“I think that they know that Lake Charles cares about them,” Cole said. “No matter who they are I think they realize that they matter.”
As the day came to an end, Ms. Pearl had one thing to say.
“I wanna say thank you to all those that donated today, no matter what it was, we appreciate it,” Cole said.
Abraham’s Tent accepts donations throughout the year and is always open to volunteers.
