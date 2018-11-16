A Night ‘On the Town’

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Foundation at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital will host its 2018 ‘On the Town’ event in Lake Charles.
Guests’ will enjoy a four course dinner in cocktail attire, and put on your dancing shoes for musical entertainment by Chapter One performing Motown Gold, as well as Leif Pedersen’s 1944 Big Band and a performance by comedian Pete Barbutti.
The event will take place in the Grand Ballroom at L’Auberge Casino Resort tonight from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Tickets are $125 per person. All tax-deductible proceeds benefit The Foundation at Lake Charles Memorial. Advanced tickets can be purchased online at www.lcmh.com/onthetown.
