Man indicted for indecent behavior with a juvenile

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - An Iowa man has been indicted on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Russell Mark Guillory was indicted on Nov. 8 on 16 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Guillory is accused of making sexually inappropriate comments to two juveniles between Nov., 2017 and Aug., 2018.
According to the indictment Guillory “uttered oral communication depicting lewd or lascivious conduct” to both victims who are 13 and 14 years old.
Russel Mark Guillory is currently set for arraignment on Nov. 26 where he will make a plea in Calcasieu Parish court.
