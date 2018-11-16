Lake Charles Fire Department to conduct hydrant flushing

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department will be conducting its semi-annual testing of water hydrants beginning Monday, Nov. 19.
The testing will take place in the city and in Ward 3, District 2.
While the testing is necessary to maintain the department’s Class Two fire rating, the flushing of water hydrants stirs up iron particles and other settled material and may result in a temporary rust-colored condition in the water lines of residences or businesses when the water is in use.
The city says this is a temporary condition and the water is safe for use. Residents experiencing discolored water during this time can pick up cleaning detergent provided by the Lake Charles Fire Department that should get the red out of clothing.
The cleaning detergent is available at the following locations: the LCFD Administration building at 4200 Kirkman Street, fire trucks or at neighborhood fire houses. Residents may also call 491-1598 or 491-1599.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.