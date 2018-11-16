FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weather returning through the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Crisp clear air this morning will make for another frosty start for a lot of Southwest Louisiana, but as forecast, temperatures for Lake Charles and areas along the I-10 corridor only settled to around 39 degrees for a low this morning which kept frost from becoming an issue except over northern parts of Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen and Vernon parishes. Bundle up early as you head out the door, but you’ll be shedding those heavy coats faster today as the warm-up kicks in sooner with afternoon highs in the 60s.
For this evening, temperatures will fall into the 50s after sunset during high school football and continue to drop into the 40s overnight, although no frost or freeze will affect any of Southwest Louisiana tonight, so you don’t need to take any precautions to protect plants tonight! You can bring them out of their wraps if you still have them covered from earlier in the week! Saturday should be even warmer during the day with highs in the upper 60s thanks to a south wind returning and plenty of sunshine.
Saturday and Sunday will both feature warmer weather for our area with the chill Saturday morning quickly replaced by highs in the 70s by afternoon both days. A milder start to Sunday as a few extra clouds at times begin to move in mixed with sunshine. Next chance of rain moves in late Monday.
Longer range computer guidance continues to show a bit more of an unsettled pattern next week with a couple of upper level disturbances moves across the northern Gulf of Mexico waters and resulting in increased rain chances again late Monday night into Tuesday followed by another disturbance Wednesday that could mean some rain lingering into Thanksgiving Day as well depending on the timing and exact track. Not only is timing an issue, but the track of the disturbances keeps the heaviest rain out over the Gulf waters with any adjustments dictating how much rain falls in Southwest Louisiana next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
