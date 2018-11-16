FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weather returning through the weekend

For this evening, temperatures will fall into the 50s after sunset during high school football and continue to drop into the 40s overnight, although no frost or freeze will affect any of Southwest Louisiana tonight, so you don’t need to take any precautions to protect plants tonight! You can bring them out of their wraps if you still have them covered from earlier in the week! Saturday should be even warmer during the day with highs in the upper 60s thanks to a south wind returning and plenty of sunshine.