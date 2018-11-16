First Alert Forecast: Nice weather continues this weekend with warmer temperatures

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Today will have plentiful sunshine. So, it should be nice weather! There is no chance of rain with only a few passing clouds. It should be great weather to end the week and start the weekend. Highs today will get back to the 60s.
This evening should have great weather for Friday Night Football. There will be clear conditions with no rain. Temperatures will be cooling quickly after sunset. So, if you are heading out to any games, it will be a little chilly. Therefore, I would grab a jacket. Otherwise, it should be a nice evening.
Overnight, it will continue to be nice. The clouds will be limited and there is no chance of rain. It will not be nearly as cold tonight as it has been basically all week. Temperatures will only cool down to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 may see the upper 30s. It will be a nice night as we start the weekend.
On Saturday and Sunday, it will be very nice! It will be mostly sunny with maybe a few passing clouds. The rain chances will remain slim to none for both Saturday and Sunday. The temperatures will return to about normal for this time of the year. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Then overnight, lows will be in the 40s. Therefore, it will not be as cold. Any outdoor plans should be good to go!
There is another weak cold front likely coming in by the end of the weekend, or early on Monday. This front will be weak, so I do not expect a big drop in temperatures, nor should there be a lot of rain associated with it. I do have a 40% chance of rain on Monday though, since there could be a few small showers.
Depending on how strong this next cold front is, will determine our next rain maker. There is a low-pressure forming near the Texas coastline by next week. That front, if strong enough, will push it further south over the Gulf of Mexico. If the front is not strong enough, we could see some rain by the middle of next week. So, as of now, we will have to wait and see.
However, there is an upper-level disturbance that will slowly be moving in our direction by the middle of next week. It will continue to strengthen from Tuesday through Thursday as is slowly moves toward southwest Louisiana. As of now, it looks like the rain will hold off until Thanksgiving. So, next Thursday looks to be a nice day to stay inside away from the rain.
