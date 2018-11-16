First Alert Forecast: Nice weather continues this weekend with warmer temperatures

On Saturday and Sunday, it will be very nice! It will be mostly sunny with maybe a few passing clouds. The rain chances will remain slim to none for both Saturday and Sunday. The temperatures will return to about normal for this time of the year. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Then overnight, lows will be in the 40s. Therefore, it will not be as cold. Any outdoor plans should be good to go!