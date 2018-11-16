CPSO seeking information on hit-and-run in Sulphur

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run in Sulphur, according to Kim Myers with CPSO.
During heavy work traffic a hit-and-run occurred near E. Burton Street and Coach Williams Drive in Sulphur on Nov. 8.
A white, newer model, GMC pickup-truck allegedly turned left from the stop sign on Coach Williams Drive into the path of another driver, who was traveling east on E. Burton Street, says Myers. Witnesses also told officers the truck was badly damaged on the driver side.
Myers says the vehicle was last seen turning north on Woodland Drive in Sulphur.
If you have any information on this crash you’re asked to call Sgt. Bryan Guth at 337-491-3846.
