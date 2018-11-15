Trial underway for man accused of tying up 83-year-old man during home invasion

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Opening statements are underway at trial of one of three people accused of breaking into an 83-year-old man’s house, tying him up, stealing his possessions, then leaving him there.
Thomas Henson, 36, was charged with home invasion of a person over 65, aggravated burglary, theft over $750, and felon in possession of a firearm on Apr. 24, 2017. Henson was also previously convicted of robbery in Calcasieu Parish.
The defendant’s girlfriend is also expected to testify. Prosecutor Charles Robinson says Henson was caught red-handed with the victim’s belongings.
The defense attorney says what happened to the victim is horrible, but disputes evidence will prove Henson was involved.
