Temperatures dropping causing a freeze warning for tonight

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the next couple of hours temperatures will begin to drop into the 30s with winds out of the north/northwest beginning to die down. All parishes within SWLA are part of this freeze warning with areas north expecting the longest time with temperatures below freezing. Even though this is not a hard freeze, which does not have an official definition, but is loosely defined as multiple hours with temperatures below 27 degrees Fahrenheit.
Thankfully, actual temperatures are not forecast to drop that low tonight. Nonetheless, plants and pets need to be protected tonight with freezing temperatures.
People residing north of US 190/HWY 12 and have exposed pipes should take precautions with temperatures staying near freezing for such a long period of time. Specifically, people in raised homes or mobile homes whose pipes are not in below the ground are at the greatest risk.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.