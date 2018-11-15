Temperatures dropping causing a freeze warning for tonight

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the next couple of hours temperatures will begin to drop into the 30s with winds out of the north/northwest beginning to die down. All parishes within SWLA are part of this freeze warning with areas north expecting the longest time with temperatures below freezing. Even though this is not a hard freeze, which does not have an official definition, but is loosely defined as multiple hours with temperatures below 27 degrees Fahrenheit.