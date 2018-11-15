Sunset Acres neighborhood watch meeting moved to F. K. White

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Sunset Acres Watch meeting, originally set for Henry Heights Recreational Center, has now been moved to F. K. White Middle School, according to Sgt. Jeff Keenum with Lake Charles Police.
Keenum says this is a great opportunity for the Sunset Acres residents (Sunset Drive, Clover Drive, Meadow Drive, Sage Drive, Cactus Drive, Worthy Drive, and Legendre Street) to come out and meet their neighbors. Residents will also get to know their community Police Officer and express any concerns they have in the neighborhood.
The meeting will be held at 1000 E. McNeese St., Lake Charles, LA 70607 in the gym on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. Anyone with questions is asked to contact Cpl. Shawna Broussard at 337-802-0976.
