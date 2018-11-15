STUDY: Lake Charles area has highest 5-year employment increase in nation

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles has the highest employment rate growth in the country, according to a study by USA Today.
Employment grew by 28.3 percent in Lake Charles in the past five years, according to the study. The surges are attributable to several major industrial construction projects tied to the booming natural gas industry.
Jobs that are showing the highest growth industry include mining, logging, and construction.
The report also shows that the median household income in Lake Charles is $52, 314.
Of the nine metro areas in the state, Lake Charles is the only one with an unemployment rate below 5 percent.
