Senator Kennedy confident in Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The final day of hearing for Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh happened Friday, and Louisiana Senator John Kennedy said he’s confident in Kavanaugh’s judicial philosophy.
“This is a position that happens to be the most powerful unelected position in the most powerful country in the history of the world, in all of human history. So obviously the stakes are high and there is no margin for error,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy said the Supreme Court hearing has been the only thing on his mind this week. Thursday, Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, sent out a series of tweets containing what were considered “committee confidential” documents including emails sent to and from Kavanaugh during his time as a lawyer during George W. Bush’s presidency.
“I’m not doing it like you often see in Washington which is ‘unnamed sources leaked these documents’ no. I’m doing it, I’m saying I’m doing it, and you can hold me accountable,” Booker said during Sirius XM’s Joe Madison show.
Booker said he released these documents because it should be public information. He thinks most of Kavanaugh’s documents have not yet been seen.
“It’s not classified, it’s not national security, it’s not personal, private, information. These are documents that the public should see and I will continue to release them all day in defiance of their rules, because their rules are a sham,” Booker said during Sirius XM’s Joe Madison show.
When asked if there was enough information to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Kennedy remained confident.
“Senator Grassley right around 450,000 pages of documents about Judge Kavanaugh. (pause) That’s more documents than were produced for the confirmation of Judge Gorsuch, Judge Roberts, and Judge Kagan, put together.”
He said he’s proud and more than happy to help confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
