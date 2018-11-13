Open enrollment for healthcare a breeding ground for scammers

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Health insurance scams continue to a big problem. In one month, a software company, reported more than 400 million robocalls related to health insurance.
“Robocalls are raining down on consumers and epic numbers right now,” explained James Quiggle with the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud. “They’re peddling fake health insurance of water down juke coverage that’s not worth the paper it’s printed on.”
It’s making for a dangerous time for people shopping for health insurance during open enrollment happening now . Quiggle said no one is safe. Scammers are targeting both millennials and seniors.
"Millennials are young and new to the healthcare market and they’re perceived as easy targets. Seniors are often perceived as easy targets. The idea, they believe seniors are a little confused and don’t have their acts together,” he explained.
The scammers are savvy. The calls are coming as spoofs, mimicking local area codes and legitimate health providers. Monday, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama warned its customers about a nationwide robocall scam, where the scammers are claiming to be with the insurance company .
Quiggle said if you get that call don’t engage with scammer.
"If you get a call peddling junk health insurance, do not press the button 1 or 2 and that just tells the caller that you are real person.”
He said just hang up. “Don’t deal with these people. They are trained to know how to lure you in and trap you into giving up your personal information to buy health insurance that’s not worth anything."
If you are in the market for health insurance visit healthcare.gov to shop for insurance. You can also use that site to help you find a certified insurance broker you can speak with in person.
