Nine illegal immigrants plead guilty to re-entering U.S.

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph with the U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that nine illegal immigrants have pleaded guilty and were sentenced to prison for re-entering the United States after being previously deported.
The defendants were sentenced to time served during their incarceration waiting for sentencing and were remanded to the custody of U.S. Immigration’s and Customs Enforcement for deportation.
According to the guilty pleas on October 15, 2018, Louisiana State Police arrested the defendants on June 15,2018 near Lake Charles.
The U.S. Border Patrol and Louisiana State Police conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Ayo prosecuted the case.
The guilty pleas are:
- Manuel Lopez- Previously removed to Guatemala three times, once in 2015 and twice in 2018.
- Julio Juarez Nieves- Previously removed to Mexico twice, once in 2011 and once in 2018.
- Edgar Escobar Perez - Previously removed to Guatemala twice, both times in 2018.
- Eddy Siney - Previously arrested and removed from Texas in 2015.
- Enercto Lopez - Previously removed to Guatemala in 2012.
- Rosa Garcia Aguilar - Previously removed to Guatemala in 2018.
- Adan Baten and Migdalia Baten - Previously removed to Guatemala in 2018.
- Oscar Chavajay Lopez - Previously removed to Guatemala in 2018.
