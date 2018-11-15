LSU, Les Miles reach settlement agreement for $1.5M

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU announced Thursday, November 15 they’ve reached a settlement agreement with former head football coach, Les Miles.
Both the school and Miles agreed to a one-time, lump sum payment of $1.5 million of the $6.5 million remaining in the original agreement, which would have been binding until 2023.
Joe Alleva, vice chancellor and director of athletics, says talks with Miles and his attorneys have been happening over the past several weeks. Alleva says the most important thing is that everyone moves on.
“It’s time for both parties to move forward. One of the challenges of the buyout that was in place was there just wasn’t a lot of incentive to move on to other things. We were looking to provide that and Coach Miles and his representatives also were ready. It was a mutually agreed upon goal and a very positive process from beginning to end,” said Alleva.
The final settlement was executed Thursday.
“Coach Miles has always been positive about our program and has consistently supported our student athletes and our coaches. He will always be part of the great history of LSU football and I wish him and his family nothing but the very best,” Alleva said.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.