DROP ANY NEW TOY IN OUR BOX - Look for the box that say KPLC’s Community Christmas and the Salvation Army Angel Tree in the food court at Prien Lake Mall. Any toy for a boy or girl up to 12 years of age would be greatly appreciated! You can also bring your donations to the Prien Lake Mall, the Salvation Army at 3020 Legion Street, or the KPLC Studios at 320 Division Street. Some of the most requested toys are sports equipment like footballs, basketballs and baseballs, Baby Alive, art supplies and crafts kits, board games for older kids, tablets, headphones, hair and makeup kits, nail polish, jewelry, bikes for boys and girls, bike helmets, learning toys like science kits, STEM kits, books, Lego sets, remote controlled vehicles (cars, trucks, helicopters), Slime kits, baby learning toys, BeyBlades and Razor Scooters.