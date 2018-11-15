For families living paycheck to paycheck, finding the money to provide Christmas for their children can be difficult. You can share the joy of the holidays with those in need by making a donation of food or toys! KPLC’s Community Christmas and the Salvation Army Angel Tree provides a Christmas meal and toys under the tree for hundreds of local families in need, but we need your help!
There are lots of ways to share the joy of the holidays:
CHOOSE AN ANGEL FROM THE ANGEL TREE - Pick a tag from the Angel Tree at the Prien Lake Mall or Capital One downtown. Each tag has information about a local child in need along with their wish list. You can pick up everything on their list, or just what you can, and drop your bag back at the mall. We’ll get all your gifts to that child in time for Christmas morning!
DROP ANY NEW TOY IN OUR BOX - Look for the box that say KPLC’s Community Christmas and the Salvation Army Angel Tree in the food court at Prien Lake Mall. Any toy for a boy or girl up to 12 years of age would be greatly appreciated! You can also bring your donations to the Prien Lake Mall, the Salvation Army at 3020 Legion Street, or the KPLC Studios at 320 Division Street. Some of the most requested toys are sports equipment like footballs, basketballs and baseballs, Baby Alive, art supplies and crafts kits, board games for older kids, tablets, headphones, hair and makeup kits, nail polish, jewelry, bikes for boys and girls, bike helmets, learning toys like science kits, STEM kits, books, Lego sets, remote controlled vehicles (cars, trucks, helicopters), Slime kits, baby learning toys, BeyBlades and Razor Scooters.
DROP OFF NON-PERISHABLE FOOD - We believe the best part of Christmas is sharing a special meal with family and friends. Please consider donating any non-perishable food item suitable for a Christmas dinner. We also try to provide a few extra pantry staples to keep our family’s going over the holidays! Consider donating items you like to serve for the holidays: cans of green beans, corn or any vegetable, cake mixes and icing, rice, corn bread mixes, macaroni & cheese mixes, stuffing mixes, canned fruits, soups, broth and gravy and other side dishes. These can also be dropped off at the mall!
HATE TO SHOP? MONETARY DONATIONS HELP TOO - If you don’t want to fight the crowds at the store, send us a check instead and we’ll do the shopping for you! We use monetary donations to purchase frozen turkeys, and any food or toys we may be missing at the end of our drive. We’ll send you a tax receipt as well! Checks can be made out to KPLC’s Community Christmas and mailed to 320 Division Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.