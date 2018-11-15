Job fair held for West Calcasieu Parish residents

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -The West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce along with the LA force came together to host a job fair for the people of West Calcasieu Parish.
“There are a lot of people that are in this area that don’t really like to drive over the bridge through all the traffic" Lena McAarthur executive director of the West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce says, "Or maybe they don’t have a ride and you know can’t get to Lake Charles so we try to make it convenient for them to come to our area and have the opportunity to seek a job.”
The event gave residents a chance to broaden their horizons.
It also catered to those who don’t see a 4 year University in their future. Offering jobs right out of high school or technical colleges like SOWELA.
If you missed this event don’t worry, the West Calcasieu job fair is held twice, every year.
