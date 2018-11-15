Jennings freshman phenom Brennon Conner wins pair of LHSAA state titles at DIII swim meet

St. Louis' Mason Schlang finishes with a pair of top-three finishes

Jennings freshman phenom Brennon Conner wins pair of LHSAA state titles at DIII swim meet
Jennings' Brennon Conner won a pair of state titles at the DIII State Championship swim meet in Sulphur.
By Brady Renard | November 15, 2018 at 4:22 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 4:22 PM

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Jennings freshman swimmer Brennon Conner made the most of his state championship swimming debut by winning the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle state titles in convincing fashion at the Division III LHSAA Championship Swim Meet at the SPAR Aquatic Center in Sulphur.

Conner’s time of 46.92 in the 100-yard event set the Division III record. Conner won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.52 which was just one second off the 14-year-old DIII record set by Vandebilt Catholic’s Edmund Rung.

Also standing out in Division III was St. Louis sophomore Mason Schlang. Schlang posted a pair of top three finishes in the 100-yard breaststroke (2nd place) and the 100-yard butterfly (3rd place). His performance helped the Saints finish seventh in the DIII standings.

Jennings finished seventh in the team standings with 61 points.

No other local athlete posted a top three finish.

