Jennings freshman phenom Brennon Conner wins pair of LHSAA state titles at DIII swim meet

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Jennings freshman swimmer Brennon Conner made the most of his state championship swimming debut by winning the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle state titles in convincing fashion at the Division III LHSAA Championship Swim Meet at the SPAR Aquatic Center in Sulphur.
Conner’s time of 46.92 in the 100-yard event set the Division III record. Conner won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.52 which was just one second off the 14-year-old DIII record set by Vandebilt Catholic’s Edmund Rung.
Also standing out in Division III was St. Louis sophomore Mason Schlang. Schlang posted a pair of top three finishes in the 100-yard breaststroke (2nd place) and the 100-yard butterfly (3rd place). His performance helped the Saints finish seventh in the DIII standings.
Jennings finished seventh in the team standings with 61 points.
No other local athlete posted a top three finish.
