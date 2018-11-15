I-10 lane closures at 210 intersection

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - DOTD reports that there will be alternating lane closures on I-10 from the I-210 intersection to the Iowa exit beginning Friday, November 16, 2018.
The lane closures will take place at night with one lane remaining open at all times. DOTD says that the closures are necessary to install raised pavement markers.
DOTD’s schedule is as follows:
- Friday, November 16, 2018 11:00 p.m. - Saturday, November 17, 2018 9:00 a.m.
- Saturday, November 17, 2018 11:00 p.m. - Sunday, November 2018 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, November 18, 2018 8:00 p.m. - Monday, November 2018 4:00 a.m.
- Monday, November 19, 2018 8:00 p.m. - Tuesday, November 20, 2018 4:00 a.m.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.