‘Hee Haw’ host Roy Clark dies

Co-hosts Buck Owens, left, and Roy Clark, right, perform with other cast members during a taping of "Hee Haw" in 1986 in Nashville, Tenn. Shown between Owens and Clark is actor Ernest Borgnine, a guest on that episode. Roy Clark died in Tulsa, OK on Nov. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) ((AP Photo/Mark Humphrey))