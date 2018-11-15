Fugitive wanted for burglary and stealing an ATV arrested in Elton

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office reports that they have arrested a fugitive on an outstanding warrant on Wednesday 14, 2018.
Detectives and patrol deputies executed a warrant to search a residence in Elton and apprehended Fulton Bridwell in connection to a burglary and theft of an ATV reported in September.
Bridwell is currently being held in the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail with no bond. Additional charges on Bridwell are expected.
Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public to call them if they have purchased anything from Bridwell, in particular any four-wheeler all-terrain vehicles. If you have purchased something from Bridwell detectives are requesting your assistance in their recovery and ask you to contact them at 337-821-2106.
