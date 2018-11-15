FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freezing start but a full day of sun is ahead

In the longer range, that previously mentioned weaker front moving through late Sunday will bring a slight reduction in temperatures early next week. There are some indications this front could stall over the Gulf of Mexico with moisture and associated disturbances affecting the area next Tuesday through Thanksgiving Day, although exact timing and areas that will have the greatest chances of rain are still to be determined, so don’t get your hopes up that Thanksgiving will be a washout. One thing is for sure though, it will be a lot milder than it is now, so doubtful you’ll need anything other than a light jacket with lows in the 50s and highs in the 60s Thanksgiving Day!