FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freezing start but a full day of sun is ahead

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With temperatures at or below freezing for Southwest Louisiana and a Freeze Warning that continues until 9:00 AM, you’ll certainly need some extra time to warm up the vehicle and bundle the kids up on their way to school this morning as we’ll continue to keep this frigid feel in place through the morning commute. Once the sun comes up we’ll carve away at the chill with temperatures expected to warm up into the 50s by Noon and top out in the middle 50s by 2 to 3 p.m.
Some areas of patchy frost will be possible again tonight but lows won’t drop as low areawide and there certainly won’t be any plumbing issues tonight anywhere in Southwest Louisiana! A marked warming trend begins Friday with highs back into the 60s and onshore winds will continue to kick highs back up into the 70s by this weekend with lows in the 40s and 50s.
The weather looks fantastic through the weekend, especially on Saturday for the final McNeese home football game of the year against Lamar. Temperatures should be near 70 for the 3:00 PM kickoff and remain very comfortable through game time. A few more clouds will be around on Sunday as onshore winds and an approaching weak front from the northwest approach the region, but temperatures remain on the warmer side, topping out in the 70s by afternoon.
In the longer range, that previously mentioned weaker front moving through late Sunday will bring a slight reduction in temperatures early next week. There are some indications this front could stall over the Gulf of Mexico with moisture and associated disturbances affecting the area next Tuesday through Thanksgiving Day, although exact timing and areas that will have the greatest chances of rain are still to be determined, so don’t get your hopes up that Thanksgiving will be a washout. One thing is for sure though, it will be a lot milder than it is now, so doubtful you’ll need anything other than a light jacket with lows in the 50s and highs in the 60s Thanksgiving Day!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
