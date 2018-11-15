First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weather through the weekend with a gradual warm up

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The sun is back again today which is helping warm temperatures up some more. Temperatures will eventually reach the mid 50s today. You may have also noticed the winds are much calmer. Therefore, there is no wind chill factor anymore. It should be a great day!
This evening should be very nice. There will be a nice sunset with minimum clouds in the sky. There will not be any rain during the evening, so if you have any outdoor plans you will not need an umbrella. It will be a little chilly, though. Temperatures will be falling after sunset.
Overnight, the temperature will not be as cold as this morning. Lows this morning, for comparison, got down to the upper 20s and lower 30s. Tonight, lows will only cool to the lower and mid 30s. There is not a freeze watch or warning in effect for tonight, therefore, frost should not be an issue. It will be nice and clear with no rain around overnight.
Friday will once again start off with temperatures in the 30s. I do expect plentiful sunshine. So, it should be nice weather! Highs on Friday should get back to the 60s. So far, Friday night football looks to have nice weather. There will be no rain with cool temperatures.
Even into the weekend, it will be very nice! It will be mostly sunny with maybe a few passing clouds. The rain chances will remain slim to none for both Saturday and Sunday. The temperatures will return to about normal for this time of the year. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Then overnight, lows will be in the 40s. Therefore, it will not be as cold. Any outdoor plans should be good to go!
There is another weak cold front likely coming in by the end of the weekend, or early on Monday. This front will be weak, so I do not expect a big drop in temperatures, nor should there be a lot of rain associated with it. I do have a 20% chance of rain on Monday though, since there could be a few small showers.
Depending on how strong this next cold front is, will determine our next rain maker. There is a low-pressure forming near the Texas coastline by next week. That front, if strong enough, will push it further south over the Gulf of Mexico. If the front is not strong enough, we could see some rain by the middle of next week. So, as of now, we will have to wait and see.
However, there is an upper-level disturbance that will slowly be moving in our direction by the middle of next week. It will continue to strengthen from Tuesday through Thursday as is slowly moves toward southwest Louisiana. As of now, it looks like the rain will hold off until Thanksgiving. So, next Thursday looks to be a nice day to stay inside away from the rain.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.