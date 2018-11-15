Expect noise, flaring as petrochemical plant tests equipment

Westlake, LA (KPLC) -
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), is set to begin its initial operations start-up over the next several weeks.
IVL, a producer of intermediate petrochemicals, will begin testing systems and equipment ahead of starting up its ethane cracker unit in Westlake.
“Testing is scheduled to begin next week,” stated Deepak Kedia, the site’s Chief Operations Officer. “This process will include visible flaring which is part of normal processes to manage and minimize emissions. “In addition to the visible flaring, the public may hear vibrating sounds which accompanies flaring. This sound is from the steam that is used as a coolant during the process. The steam cools the system, improving combustion efficiency and reducing visible smoke,” Kedia said. “We expect this process to occur over a few weeks and is a normal process to clear and test lines and for the start-up process.”
Indorama Ventures is working with the Office of Emergency Preparedness and other state and local agencies during the start-up process.
“Flaring is to be expected during operations start-up. We believe Indorama Ventures is being proactive by notifying the public prior to this testing and process start-up,” stated Dick Gremillion, Director OEP. “In the event of an emergency or if the public experiences any unusual odors, we encourage you to call 9-1-1 and stayed tuned to your local news.”
Indorama Ventures will generate a production capacity of 430,000 metric tons of ethylene and 30,000 metric tons of propylene per year, with the facility capable of processing both ethane and propane. It will employ approximately 150 people once up and running.
IVL currently runs intermediate petrochemical manufacturing sites located in Texas, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.