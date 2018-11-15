Crime rate rises around holidays, police say

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Police say crime rates tent to spike in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving and last into the new year.
“We see all types of burglaries," said Detective Ryan Arnold with Sulphur Police. “Vehicle burglaries, business burglaries, residence. It doesn’t matter nowadays. It used to be only at night, but now suspects are getting braver. Now, it’s during the day and during the night. There’s no time they won’t."
Sulphur Police Department has tips for residents to keep safe this holiday season.
Lock your vehicles
“First off is always lock your things,” Arnold said. "Always lock your vehicle. Make sure your vehicle is secured. Your residences are secured. Your businesses are secured. "
Leave your outside lights on
“I always like to tell everyone to make sure their lights are on,” Arnold said. “At night it helps deter thieves and burglars from attempting anything.”
Customize packages
“Make sure your customize your packages this year," Arnold said. "People don’t think about that when they get their packages delivered. Make sure you get a hand receipt. That way they don’t just leave the packages on the front door. We see a lot of Christmas packages being stolen off of front porches that way.”
Don’t post you’re going on vacation on social media
“It leaves an opening for people who troll Facebook to know when you’re home, when you’re not home," says Arnold. “The time frame you are going to be gone and gives them an opening to go to your residence. So just be smart about social media.”
Arnold says if you see anything suspicious, don’t hesitate to call local law enforcement.
