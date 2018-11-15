Black Friday deals in SWLA

SWLA (KPLC) - Many stores, shops, and boutiques in southwest Louisiana will be offering Black Friday deals soon.
Below is a list of deals you can find in store or online:
Academy: Store will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.
Best Buy: Store will open from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. on Thanksgiving day. Doors will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday.
Conn’s: Store will open from 5 p.m.- midnight on Thanksgiving Day, and again from 8 a.m. - midnight on Black Friday.
JCPenney: Store will open at 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
Kohl’s: Stores open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day
Lowe’s: Stores will open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
Sam’s Club: Store will open at 7 a.m. and have regular business hours.
Target: Stores open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thanksgiving Day and will reopen at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.
Walmart: Holiday hours may vary from store to store.
If your business is offering special deals in the southwest Louisiana area please email them to news@kplctv.com to be added to this list.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.