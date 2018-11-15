Authorities release name of man captured after running from police in Westlake

After being caught, Justin D. Benoit, 32, of Lake Charles, was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on counts of sexual battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more and Resisting an Officer. He was also arrested on several warrants, including one out of Jeff Davis Parish for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. He was also wanted on warrants for possession of or dealing in firearms with pbliterated numbers and direct contempt of court.