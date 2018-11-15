Authorities release name of man captured after running from police in Westlake

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of a man captured after running from police in Westlake Wednesday.
After being caught, Justin D. Benoit, 32, of Lake Charles, was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on counts of sexual battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more and Resisting an Officer. He was also arrested on several warrants, including one out of Jeff Davis Parish for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. He was also wanted on warrants for possession of or dealing in firearms with pbliterated numbers and direct contempt of court.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kim Myers said that deputies were called to a residence of a female acquaintance of Benoit’s because he had arrived in a stolen car and refused to leave. Myers said Benoit fled on foot into a nearby wooded area when deputies arrived.
Myers said deputies learned that Benoit had forced his way into the residence and sexually battered the homeowner.
CPSO Enforcement Division, ACT Team, K-9 Division, Detective Division; and Lake Charles City Police SWAT Team were deployed to the wooded area. Benoit was surrounded, and several hours later surrendered without additional incident.
Detective Travis Mier is the lead investigator.
