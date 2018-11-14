University professor in Texas calls police on black student for putting her feet on chair

SAN ANTONIO, TX (RNN) - Administrators at the University of Texas at San Antonio have announced an investigation into possible discrimination after a video surfaced showing a black student being escorted from class by armed university police.
According to reports, UTSA biology professor, Anita Moss made the call to police after confronting the student about having her feet up in class,
One of the student’s classmates, Apurva Rawal, captured video of the incident and shared it to his Twitter page Monday.
“A girl had her feet up and the professor called the police after calling our class uncivil,” Rawal tweeted. “Mind you she wasn’t talking or interrupting lecture.”
Before the incident, Rawal said Moss had just called the class “uncivil” because some of the students not paying attention and were on their phones.
Rawal posted follow-up tweets supporting his account of the incident.
A Twitter user named @FavouritePaigeee has identified herself as the student who was escorted out of the class. “I never disobeyed the student code of conduct. Not once,” the Twitter user said. “A police report is being filed, at the moment. This is just the beginning.”
According to reports, UTSA’s student body is less than nine percent African-American.
The video had been viewed over 3.4 million times as of Wednesday afternoon.
