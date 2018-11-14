St. Louis’ Ivan Appleton wins Class 3A Cross Country individual state championship

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KPLC) - St. Louis runner Ivan Appleton overcame sloppy conditions to win the Class 3A Cross Country individual state championship on Tuesday. The sophomore averaged just over six minutes a mile (6:14.5) to easily win the event. The second place runner finished 35 seconds behind Appleton.
Earlier in the season Appleton set a school record with a time of 15:59 during SLC’s meet at Teurlings.
With the first place finish, the Saints finished up number four in the state as a team, while the girls team finished fifth.
OTHER NOTABLE RESULTS:
• The Iowa girls placed 10th in the standings with Jailyn Underwood finishing 11th.
• The Lady Eagles of Rosepine finished 9th overall lead by Sophia Jeffers, who finished 13th.
• The Rosepine boys team wrapped up the state meet with a seventh place finish.
• Lacassine and Bell City girls finished four and five in Class B respectively.
• Lacassine boys posted an eighth place finish in Class B.
• Hackberry boys had an eighth place finish in Class C.
