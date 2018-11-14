Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: November 13, 2018

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Calcasieu Correctional Center Reports:
Dedrick Jarold Henderson, 19, Lake Charles: Simple burglary. Bond: $10,500.
Jose Kristian Salter, 20, Sulphur: Probation violation.
Lee Daniel Brown, Jr., 59, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.
Joshua Ryan Comeaux, 27, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, theft of goods under $500.
Angelique Nicole Forest, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs with intent, drug paraphernalia, direct contempt of court. Bond: $45,000.
Ovey Louis Smith, 34, Bell City: Second degree battery. Bond: $50,000.
Larry William Loya, 59, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs with intent. Bond: $25,000.
Adam Noah Joseph Romero, 34, Church Point: Second degree battery. Bond: $50,000.
Willie Roy Courmier, 40, Vinton: Simple battery. Bond: $1,500.
Labrandon Jermaine Bartie, 37, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Mercy Davis Savoie, 24, Bridge City, TX: Simple burglary of a inhabited dwelling, theft less than $1,000.
Dominic Jamar Plumber, 30, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
Tranese Nicole Jones, 33, Sulphur: Probation Violation.
Gerald John Victorian, 46, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, simple assault.
Jermaine Washington, Jr., 22, Welsh: Direct contempt of court, second degree murder, possession of drugs with intent, illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000, probation detainer, instate detainer.
Dorothy Lynn Wilkins, 50, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, theft less than $1,000.
