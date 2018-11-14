McNeese softball signs six during early signing period

“I have to give my staff credit for doing a great job with identifying not only great players but even better people,” Landreneau said. “Coach (Katie) Roux and (Dani) Price have put in hours of observation making sure that we have found the best young student-athletes to continue the growth of our program. This class is loaded with athletic players that can play multiple positions. This group has experienced a great deal of scholastic success as well as played some of the top travel competition in the country. We’re grateful to be able to welcome these young ladies to the McNeese family.”