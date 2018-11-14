McNeese softball signs six during early signing period

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese head softball coach James Landreneau has announced the signing of six student-athletes to an NLI (National Letter of Intent) for the 2020 season on Wednesday, the first day of the signing period.
“We are fortunate to be able to add such a well round class to our program,” said head coach James Landreneau. “This class consist of four speedy left-handed hitters along with two powerful and athletic right handers.”
The six student-athletes include Jil Poullard (Utility), Sydney Belvin (Shortstop), Caleigh Cross (Shortstop), Taniece Tyson (Outfield/Utility), Janae Hernandez (Outfield), and Whitney Tate (Pitcher).
Poullard is a local product from Moss Bluff, La. who attends Sam Houston High where she is a three-time all-district selection in both basketball and softball as well as earning all-state in softball as a junior.
Belvin, is a native of New Braunfels, Texas where she attends Canyon High and is a three-time first team all-district and all-academic and was named to the state’s All-Tournament team.
Cross comes to McNeese from Forney, Texas and Forney High Scholl where she was named the state’s Freshman of the Year in both softball and basketball. In addition, she has been named the states defensive player the past three years. As a junior, Cross helped her team to the 5A State title, named third team all-state and the state’s all-tournament team.
Tyson, hails from Lancaster, Texas where she attends Red Oak High. She has named MVP and second team all-district as a sophomore and all-around district MVP as a junior.
Hernandez, the Menifee, California native attends Heritage High where she is a four-year letter winner who led the league in home runs in 2018. She is a three-time first team all-league and earned the Varsity Silver Slugger Award for highest batting average in 2017 and 2018.
Tate resides in Columbia, La. where she attends Caldwell Parish High. The two-time all-district in softball and basketball was also district MVP in track as a freshman. She was also named All-Cenla as a sophomore and earned NFCA All-American Scholar Athlete honors as a junior.
“I have to give my staff credit for doing a great job with identifying not only great players but even better people,” Landreneau said. “Coach (Katie) Roux and (Dani) Price have put in hours of observation making sure that we have found the best young student-athletes to continue the growth of our program. This class is loaded with athletic players that can play multiple positions. This group has experienced a great deal of scholastic success as well as played some of the top travel competition in the country. We’re grateful to be able to welcome these young ladies to the McNeese family.”
