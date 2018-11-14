McNeese hoops signs versatile guard Christopher Orlina during early period

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese Cowboys basketball head coach Heath Schroyer has announced the signing of Christopher Orlina, a versatile 6-foot-6 guard/forward out of South Plains College, on the first day of the NLI early signing period on Wednesday.
Orlina, a native of Newport News, Virginia, helped lead his South Plains team to the 2018 NJCAA National Championship in a 98-95 win over the College of Southern Idaho. In that game, Orlina scored 17 points and 10 rebounds to record his third consecutive double-double to end the season.
“I love Chris Orlina as a player and a person,” said Schroyer. “He’s a high-level player. He can play anywhere from 1-4 on the floor. He will make an immediate impact on our team because of his versatility, basketball IQ, and skill set.”
Orlina played in 34 games last season, starting 21 including 14 straight to end the season.
He averaged 8.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game as well as knocking down 51.6 percent from the field and 82.6 percent at the free throw line. He score in double-figures 17 times and in 12 of his last 14 games with a high of 19 points in the NJCAA Tournament against Connors State College.
“Chris plays for arguably the best junior college program in the country and has a wonderful supportive family back home,” said Schroyer. “I’m really excited to add a kid as talented as Chris.”
South Plains College has won three national titles, all under head coach Steve Green.
In four games this season, Orlina is averaging 11 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game as he’s helped the Texans start out with a 4-0 record an a No. 2 ranking in the NJCAA Division I poll. He scored a career-high 25 points in a 79-64 win over Panola College on Nov. 4.
