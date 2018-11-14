Louisiana man shot, killed just two days into job as pizza delivery driver

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Just two days after starting his job at Domino’s Pizza, Lester McGee was shot and killed while delivering pizza in Shreveport.
The 28-year-old’s mother, Cheryl Harris, describes her son as “friendly and heartwarming.”
“I just want everybody to remember him as that loving, quiet, shy, thoughtful person that he was," says Harris. "He had love for everyone. He was a people-person.”
Harris says her son called her the day before he was killed to talk about his new job. She didn’t expect it to be the last time they spoke.
“On Friday he called and said, ‘I got my shirts for Domino’s!’, he was excited about that.”
Surveillance footage caught two alleged suspects during the incident. Now a cash reward of $8,500 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.
While coping with their loss, the family now holds on tight to their memories and hope for justice.
“My son lost his life, and his three kids lost their dad. He has a 9-year-old, a 5-year-old, and a 3-year-old. They’re never going to see their dad ever again in life. All we need is justice for him,” says Harris.
“Not just my family, but families all over this city deserve closure. We’re tax-paying people and we deserve for our police department to work in a manner to bring closure to these cases," says Lester Smith, the victim’s uncle.
The family will be hosting a “Stop the Violence” rally at the Woodlawn Terrace apartments, where McGee was killed. The event will be Thursday at 4:00 p.m.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.