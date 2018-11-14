LEGAL CORNER: Can my ex stop me from moving with my child?

ANSWER: The real question is what effect does the move have on the child custody rights. The issue is governed by Louisiana’s relocation statute which can be found at 9:3551 et seq. This statute says that a custodial parent cannot change the principal residence of a child without first going through a notice process to the other parent and or getting the other parent’s permission. A change of residence is defined as anywhere otr of state or a distance of 75 miles or more in state. In this case, Google says that Lafayette is 74.5 miles from Lake Charles, so it really comes down to the actual distance. Regardless, a change in residence can be considered a change in circumstances and could serve as the possible basis for the other parent to seek a change in custody, after the move occurs. More info can be found at https://legis.la.gov/Legis/Law.aspx?d=107642.