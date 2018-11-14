Lake Charles Regional Airport holds drill to increase airport safety

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Federal Aviation Administration requires all certified airports to hold a safety drill every three years.
Lake Charles Regional Airport held theirs this morning.
Heath Allen, Executive Director of the airport says that it really is a community event.
“We had everything from office of emergency preparedness, Lake Charles City Fire, Acadian Ambulance" Allen said. "A lot of different agencies that would ultimately respond to a drill like this.”
Volunteers were rescued then sorted according to the severity of their injuries.
Allen says they’ll be graded and critiqued on response time and effectiveness. This is how they make the airport as safe of an environment as possible.
Volunteers whose injuries required medical attention were sent to Lake area hospitals who were also included in the drill.
“It actually is somewhat of a burden to the department,” Scott Kyle the Regional manager of Emergency management said. “But it’s supposed to be. This is supposed to tax the system it’s supposed to create a little bit of chaos in the department and make sure that we are on our A game every time.”
