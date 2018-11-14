Freeze Warning issued for all of Southwest Louisiana tonight

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the coldest air of the season continuing to arrive in Southwest Louisiana over the next 24 hours, we’re gearing up for another cold day with temperatures not quite to freezing across Southwest Louisiana, but blustery winds making it feel like it is none the less! Bundle up out at the bus stop this morning as it will continue to remain cold through the day, but some sun will start to return by afternoon and help warm temperatures up into the upper 40s to near 50 this afternoon.
A Freeze Warning has been issued for all of Southwest Louisiana for tonight with below freezing temperatures possible by midnight and lasting through mid-morning Thursday across parts of the area. With lows that could be below 32 for 8 to 10 hours north of U.S 190 tonight, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to wrap an exposed water pipes in those areas. Elsewhere, pipe issues won’t be a concern but certainly protect your tender plants and bring pets indoors tonight as wind chills will be in the 20s.
Our weather continues to improve over the next few days with the return of sunshine for Thursday and Friday and a gradual warm-up as highs tomorrow hit the 50s and then back into the 60s by Friday. Some patchy frost will be possible again Friday morning but temperatures should remain above freezing for most all of Southwest Louisiana as the gradually warmer air returns Friday and Saturday.
An even bigger warm-up is back for the weekend with highs near 70 both Saturday and Sunday as the jet stream retreats back to the north. This will keep milder air in place as a weaker front approaches early next week that could bring a few showers by Monday and Tuesday but no Arctic blast!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.