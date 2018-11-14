Freeze Warning issued for all of Southwest Louisiana tonight

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the coldest air of the season continuing to arrive in Southwest Louisiana over the next 24 hours, we’re gearing up for another cold day with temperatures not quite to freezing across Southwest Louisiana, but blustery winds making it feel like it is none the less! Bundle up out at the bus stop this morning as it will continue to remain cold through the day, but some sun will start to return by afternoon and help warm temperatures up into the upper 40s to near 50 this afternoon.