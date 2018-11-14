First Alert Forecast: Sunshine is back but another night of freezing temperatures for tonight

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It is another cold day, but the sunshine is back! There is no chance of rain today with the clouds clearing away. The temperatures will warm up to the lower 50s in a couple areas. It is still windy, but the winds are not as strong as yesterday. It is creating a slight wind chill, making it feel like the 30s, eventually the 40s in the afternoon.
This evening will still be cold. Despite the sunshine, the temperatures will be dropping quickly after sunset. In fact, with calmer winds, and clear skies, it will allow the temperatures to drop even more tonight. If you have any evening plans, keep a jacket with you.
Overnight, it will be another cold night. There will be no rain anywhere close to us, and the sky will be clear. The winds will calm down a little bit. This will allow the temperature to drop to below freezing in a few areas. Therefore, a Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight until 9:00 am on Thursday. It will be cold of course, so bundle up before heading out the door!
Thursday will have beautiful weather as well! The temperature will start off around the freezing mark, then will gradually warm up throughout the day. Highs should reach the 50s in the afternoon. There should not be many clouds around, instead we will see a lot of sunshine.
Friday will once again start off with temperatures in the 30s. I do expect plentiful sunshine. So, it should be nice weather! Highs on Friday should get back to the 60s. So far, Friday night football looks to have nice weather. There will be no rain with cool temperatures.
Even into the weekend, it will be very nice! It will be mostly sunny with maybe a few passing clouds. The rain chances will remain slim to none for both Saturday and Sunday. The temperatures will return to about normal for this time of the year. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Then overnight, lows will be in the 40s. Therefore, it will not be as cold. Any outdoor plans should be good to go!
There is another weak cold front likely coming in by the end of the weekend, or early on Monday. This front will be weak, so I do not expect a big drop in temperatures, nor should there be a lot of rain associated with it. I do have a 20% chance of rain on Monday though, since there could be a few small showers.
Depending on how strong this next cold front is, will determine our next rain maker. There is a low-pressure forming near the Texas coastline by next week. That front, if strong enough, will push it further south over the Gulf of Mexico. If the front is not strong enough, we could see some rain by the middle of next week. So, as of now, we will have to wait and see.
