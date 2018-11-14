Destrehan running back John Emery, Jr. commits to LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Destrehan running back John Emery, Jr. verbally committed to LSU Tuesday night. ESPN recruiting service ranks Emery as the No. 1 running back recruit in the country for 2019.
Emery de-committed from Georgia less than three weeks ago. One of his concerns with Georgia was the depth chart for the Bulldogs. LSU loses starting running back Nick Brossette to graduation after this season.
The Wildcats play Landry-Walker at Behrman Stadium Friday night.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.