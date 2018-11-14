Dealing with depression

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Depression doesn’t discriminate but many people suffering from the mental health disorder don’t know they have it.
Hundreds of thousands of people can suffer from depression on any given day.
According to Psychiatrist Dr. Patrick Hayes, about 4% of the American population will have disabling depression.
“Its more than just sadness," Hayes said. "It’s the medical condition of sleep disruption, interest disruption, low energy, guilt, pessimism and concentration problems.”
Allison Zartler says she thought her feelings were normal.
“My entire life was nothing but depression," Zartler said. "But I didn’t know it, I just thought that was my way of living, I thought that was the norm.”
Working in mental health, Zartler says she began to seek treatment herself.
“I tried a lot of medications over the years and too many side effects and with my job, being a single parent, I always had to have my A game.”
It wasn’t until she started receiving trans-cranial magnetic simulation therapy that she began to see a difference.
“It wakes up the part of the brain that isn’t functioning well during depression,” Hayes said. “It allows for better voluntary control over emotions.”
Dr. Hayes says a combination of therapy is what works best for those suffering from depression.
“Classically in the United States, we’ll treat with talk therapy and a combination of a medications at best," Hayes said. "But looking at the institute of mental health data, about a third of people don’t receive any treatment.”
Seeing a psychiatrist to diagnose depression is the first step in recognizing a problem.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.