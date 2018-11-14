CPSB now offering Microsoft Office 365 to students

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board announced Wednesday that all students and teachers will now have access to Microsoft Office 365 for free, according to Holly Holland with CPSB.
Students and teachers will now be able to use programs such as Microsoft Word, Powerpoint, Excel, and more from any device with an internet connection.
Holland says CPSB hopes these programs will improve time management, collaboration, better feedback, and a better quality of education.
The school district’s agreement with Microsoft will allow students to download and install Microsoft Office ProPlus desktop applications on up to five devices outside of the classroom setting for no charge.
For direct access to Microsoft Office 365 through CPSB click HERE.
