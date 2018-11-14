CONSIDER THIS: Pack the Tent

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - If the cold weather has you thinking about your favorite hot foods, I’d ask you to consider helping people in our community who need a meal, any meal.
Tomorrow we’ll be “Packing the Tent” once again at Abraham’s Tent in Lake Charles. Ms. Pearl and the volunteers at Abraham’s Tent cook and serve a hot meal every day for people who may not have anything to eat other than that meal.
In our one-day effort we’d like to fill up their pantries with enough non-perishable food items to last a year. A complete list of needed items is on kplctv.com, but any non-perishable food, or spice, or cleaning product, is appreciated.
We’ll be there with volunteers to take the donation from you, you won’t even have to get out of your car. Our meteorologists tell us it’s going to be a cold day, but we’ll be out there in the cold so you won’t have to be. And at the end of the day, feeding the hungry is sure to warm all of our hearts. We hope you’ll join us in Packing the Tent tomorrow.
