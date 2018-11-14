Beglis Parkway closures affecting businesses but relief is around the corner

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Repairs to the Beglis Parkway overpass in Sulphur were originally set to be done by mid-November, but it was put on hold after a delay getting the products needed to make those repairs.
"It’s been a bit of a pain,” Judd Bares, a Mike Willis Ford employee said.
Down to one lane southbound, traffic can get congested, and some businesses say they’re taking a hit. Mike Willis Ford even began offering additional services to combat the traffic.
“We call it the extra mile club, basically that’s where if a customer is at work, we will go pick up that vehicle and service it and then bring it back so the customer doesn’t have to experience the service,” Bares said.
Paradise Frozen Daiquiri has been in Sulphur since the 1980s. However, manager Amy Dillman says she’s seeing a decline in business.
“I have regulars that come in all the time and I have not been seeing those regulars,” Dillman said. “Well, Sulphur’s a small town, go grocery shopping, see them, haven’t seen you at paradise, where have you been, oh I don’t even go that way anymore.”
Dillman says the loss in revenue is substantial.
“We are making two to three hundred dollars less a day, one to two thousand less a week and five to six thousand less a month since that has happened,” Dillman said.
Dillman does say some drivers are so frustrated with the traffic, they decide to pay her a visit.
“If that didn’t happen, I don’t think we would make enough to cover our invoices,” Dillman said.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says construction is set to begin the last week of November and end in mid-December. Dillman hopes there won’t be any more delays.
“It’s scary, because the money that we are making is not substantial. And it’s like how much longer can we go through and still make it,” Dillman said.
Dillman hopes when the overpass is repaired business will return to normal.
During repairs, there will be two phases of road closures.
Phase one will consist of the consecutive nighttime full closures on I-10 eastbound at the overpass and full closures on the La. 27 overpass.
Phase two will include continuous daytime and nighttime closures. I-10 eastbound at the overpass will be reduced to two lanes, La. 27 southbound will be restricted to one lane and La. 27 northbound will have no restrictions. These closures will span approximately a week.
