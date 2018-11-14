BBB warns against ‘Secret Sister’ online gift exchange

SWLA (KPLC) - The Better Business Bureau is warning southwest Louisiana residents to not participate in the ‘Secret Sister’ gift exchange. Ashley Durel with the BBB tells 7News this is a popular pyramid scheme going around on social media sites, such as Facebook.
Players will make a post to social media sites asking for anyone to participate by buying one gift for $10 and send it to any other player and you could receive up to 36 gifts in return from other players.
Durel says this is an illegal gift exchange because it falls under the U.S. Postal Service’s definition of illegal gambling. Those caught participating could face mail fraud charges and fines. Law enforcement in southwest Louisiana has been notified of the ‘Secret Sisters’ gift exchange.
Durel recommends ignoring these requests and reporting them to Facebook or other social media platforms. If you’re already participating Durel says its best to stop as soon as possible and report it to the Better Business Bureau HERE.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.