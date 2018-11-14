Global shares dip after Wall Street falls over oil concerns

CHINA ECONOMY: Factory output and investment edged up in October but analysts said the improvement probably is temporary. Industrial output rose 5.9 percent, up from September's 5.8 percent rate. Analysts say that is due to exporters rushing to fill U.S. orders before new tariff hikes take effect in January. Other activity cooled. Retail sales growth decelerated to 8.6 percent over a year ago from September's 9.2 percent. "The economy has slowed for the past four quarters and is likely to slow for the next four quarters," Macquarie Group said in a report.