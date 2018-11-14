Air Force pilot dies in plane crash at Laughlin AFB, TX

LAUGHLIN AFB, TX (RNN) - One pilot died and another pilot was seriously injured in a plane crash at Laughlin Air Force Base, the base said early Wednesday.
The Air Force T-38C Talon trainer jet crashed at about 7:40 p.m. at the base. The injured pilot was taken to the hospital. The pilot’s condition wasn’t disclosed.
The names of the pilots are being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.
The accident is under investigation.
It was the second crash at the base involving a Talon, a twin-seat plane, in about a year, the San Antonio Express-News said. In November of last year, one pilot was killed and another was injured in a total hydraulic loss involving a Talon.
Laughlin’s main mission is to train pilots. It uses the T-6 Texan II, T-38C Talon, and the T-1A Jayhawk to teach pilots to fly.
Late last month, three commanders at the base were relieved of their duties following investigations into allegations of officer misconduct at the base, according to the Air Education and Training Command.
Col. Charles Velino, the 47th Flying Training Wing commander, along with the operations group commander and a flying training squadron commander were dismissed by Lt. Gen. Steven Kwast, commander of Air Education and Training Command, for “chronic leadership failures," the news release said.
