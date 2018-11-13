Two 18-wheelers collide near I-10 EB and S. Beglis Pkwy, 100 gallons of diesel spews on road

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur Police are working an accident involving two 18-wheelers near I-10 eastbound, Ruth Street, and South Beglis Parkway, according to Chief Coats with Sulphur Police.
Coats says the two outside lanes are closed and the eastbound on-ramps are also closed near exit 20 and 21. Traffic is blocked for two miles along the La. 27 overpass for possibly until noon as authorities work to clear the roadway.
There is at least 100 yards of debris scattered on the roadway and around 100 gallons diesel is spewing from a vehicle, says Coats.
Coats says one freight liner rear-ended another causing the debris. One driver had minor injuries.
